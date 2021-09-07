Swiss National Bank Has $34.63 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $34,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.