Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of News worth $41,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its position in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of News by 28.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

