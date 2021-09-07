Swiss National Bank Sells 155,800 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $43,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.