Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 206.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 9,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter worth $5,343,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

