Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Shares of TVE opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3714397 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

