Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNGX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

