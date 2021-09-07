Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $27.83

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $28.83. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 2,171 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 191,983 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 210,749 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

