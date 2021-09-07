Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $27.83

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $28.83. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 2,171 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 191,983 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 210,749 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
