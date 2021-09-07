Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,090 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

