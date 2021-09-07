Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.