Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

