Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.22 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

