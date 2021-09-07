Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLED opened at $209.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.15.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.