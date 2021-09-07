Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,358 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after buying an additional 142,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

