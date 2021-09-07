Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSVNF stock remained flat at $$11.20 on Monday. Team17 Group has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

