Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of THNPF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

