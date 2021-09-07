Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

NYSE:TECK opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Teck Resources has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.