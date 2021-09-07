Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 65 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $220.01 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $150.52 and a 52 week high of $222.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.71.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

