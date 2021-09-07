Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,550 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

