Telemus Capital LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

