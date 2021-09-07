Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $112.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92.

