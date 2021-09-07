Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,684 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

