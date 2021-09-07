TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.40

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 53975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1,128.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

