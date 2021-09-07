Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TMPL stock opened at GBX 1,072.29 ($14.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,062.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,101.42. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 631.33 ($8.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,182 ($15.44). The company has a market cap of £717.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.