Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Trading Down 0.7%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70. 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 8,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

