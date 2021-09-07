Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) in a research report report published on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of TMX opened at $42.32 on Friday. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Research analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.