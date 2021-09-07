Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $752.99. The company had a trading volume of 598,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $745.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $686.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.81. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.