Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175,764 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $17.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $751.20. 815,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

