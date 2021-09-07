TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading 0.3% Higher

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.24 and last traded at $115.15. 146,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 128,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.