The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report $123.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.30 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $505.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

