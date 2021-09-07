The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.29

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 5959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $2,014,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

