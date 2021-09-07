The Berkeley Group Stock to Split on Thursday, September 9th (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 9th. The 4.61749982 split was announced on Thursday, September 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $5.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

