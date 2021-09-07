The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Rise 42.7% in August (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales increased by 42.7% in the month of August. The Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,979,740 in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKE opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

