The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 14th (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio’s (NYSE:NAPA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 14th. The Duckhorn Portfolio had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of The Duckhorn Portfolio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

