The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.32

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

HCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $606.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 240,678 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

