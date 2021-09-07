The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.57. 65,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.17. The company has a market capitalization of $346.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

