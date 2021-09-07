The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. PGGM Investments increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.14. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.