The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.95. 14,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.59 and a 200 day moving average of $275.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.