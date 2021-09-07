The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.