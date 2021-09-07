The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

