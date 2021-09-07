The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,105. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.64.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

