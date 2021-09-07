Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $24.97 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

