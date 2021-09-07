Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.84 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

