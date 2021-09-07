Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 192 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

