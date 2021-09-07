Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 47,577 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,577 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,403 shares of company stock worth $5,431,179. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

