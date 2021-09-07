Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 316,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,245,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.33% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237,161 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $49,765,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

