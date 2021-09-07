Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

