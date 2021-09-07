Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 51,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 17,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company with no producing mines. Its projects include South Mountain Project in Idaho and Trout Creek Property in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

