Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWMIF. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

OTCMKTS:TWMIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.