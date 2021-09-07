Tidex Token (TDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.04 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $163.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00148429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00208333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.07522290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,593.01 or 0.99988330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.55 or 0.00942123 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

