Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,984,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Titan International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Titan International by 695.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,042. The company has a market capitalization of $486.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Titan International has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

